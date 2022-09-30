Hunter residents are being asked to challenge themselves during Mental Health Month this October to help Lifeline support local people overcome their mental health challenges.
Lifeline Hunter has launched its Challenge Yourself for Mental Health campaign to raise funds for its local suicide prevention services.
Community manager Pat Calabria said people can set their own challenge to better their mental health - whether it's learning a new language or hobby; getting healthier by giving up or cutting back on coffee, sugar or alcohol; getting fitter through a run, ride, walk or swim challenge; a digital detox by giving up or cutting back on screen time or social media; or better self-care, such as reading or yoga.
Mr Calabria said by taking up something new, changing a habit or doing more of something enjoyable people can also make sure a Lifeline crisis supporter is there to answer someone's call to its 13 11 14 service. Funds will also support Lifeline's local and free face-to-face and telehealth counselling service.
Mr Calabria said Lifeline continues to support a record number of people to navigate their mental health challenges, including challenges brought on by floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is an opportunity to challenge yourself to achieve better physical health or mental health and help others overcome their mental health challenges," he said.
Lifeline Hunter is facing its own challenges in responding to record demand for its services.
"Many people don't realise that local Lifeline centres rely on community donations and fundraising to keep its services running," Mr Calabria said.
"It costs us $3500 to train and support each crisis supporter. Each call to Lifeline costs around $39.
"We don't want people to suffer in silence; we're here to listen without judgement and to offer hope to every person who needs us."
Kitchener resident Andrew Carters has just finished his crisis supporter training. The 41-year-old father-of-two, who studies psychology at the University of Newcastle, is now doing a four-hour shift every fortnight at Lifeline's Newcastle call centre.
Mr Carters said being a crisis supporter will give him more practical experience in his chosen field, but he wants to give back to the community in a practical way. He said the calls can be challenging but very enriching.
"By listening and acknowledging people's pain or challenges you can help them to move through their current crisis," he said.
"It is amazing how we can help them to become calmer and start to talk through strategies to help them move forward. At the end of a shift I am always grateful for my life and the opportunity to help other people."
Mr Carters and the region's 68 other crisis supporters take a call every 30 seconds. Nationally, Lifeline's 4000 crisis supporters will respond to more than one million calls for help this year.
As well as its 13 11 14 service, Lifeline provides free counselling sessions, bereavement support groups and community programs.
Nine Australians die every day by suicide and more than 65,000 Australians make a suicide attempt each year. Suicide is the leading cause of death for Australians between the ages of 15 and 44.
To sign up for the October challenge, visit www.challengeyourself.raisely.com.
