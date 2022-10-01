Louth Park filly Flare Up to step up at Menangle

Driver Brad Elder is hoping a stronger Flare Up will handle the step up in class when she races in the Pink Diamond Stakes at Menangle on Saturday night.
Flare Up, for Louth Park trainer Darren Elder, will contest the three-year-old fillies event after wins at Tamworth and Newcastle at her past two starts.
The most recent run was a three-metre victory in a heat of the NSW Breeders Challenge Series at Tamworth, running 1:58.6 for the mile.
Flare Up last raced at Menangle when fifth in a Breeders Challenge 2YO True Blue final last November. Brad said she faced a difficult task in a quality field from gate six on Saturday night but had improved as a three-year-old.
"She goes good and we just hope to run a hole really," he said. "It's a bit of a step up from what she's been in.
"I think she's got a bit stronger from her two-year-old season, and she's been able to do it a bit harder recently than she was early on."
Elder, 24, had his first wins as a trainer over the past week when Rosberg went back-to-back at Newcastle.
"He's got two on the bounce which is great for me to get a first win with," Elder said.
Rosberg heads to Menangle on Tuesday.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
