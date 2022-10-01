The Maitland Mercury
Electric rail to Maitland and train to Cessnock in draft Hunter Regional Transport Plan

By Michael Parris and Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 1 2022 - 7:09am, first published 6:54am
Transport for NSW will be investigating electrifying the Maitland rail line and a Cessnock to Newcastle rail service via Kurri Kurri.

The extension of electric rail services to Maitland and a train service to Cessnock are among "key initiatives" in the draft Hunter Regional Transport Plan released today.

