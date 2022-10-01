The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Rapid rise for Newcastle Knights rookie Kayla Romaniuk with grand final marking just her third NRLW game

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated October 1 2022 - 10:04pm, first published 10:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights lock Kayla Romaniuk with her family. Picture supplied

KNIGHTS lock Kayla Romaniuk knows all about Kurri Kurri's famous Newcastle RL premiership hat-trick in the 1990s and even saw the replays during COVID lockdowns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.