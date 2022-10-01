KNIGHTS lock Kayla Romaniuk knows all about Kurri Kurri's famous Newcastle RL premiership hat-trick in the 1990s and even saw the replays during COVID lockdowns.
Sunday marks a chance to write her own piece of rugby league history, vying for the Knights' first NRLW title in what will be just her third game in the top grade.
Romaniuk, daughter of former Bulldogs player Paul, was called up for the last round a fortnight ago, kept her No.13 jersey in the semi and has again been named for the 2022 decider against Parramatta at Accor Stadium.
The 20-year-old rookie admits it has been a rollercoaster of emotions.
"It's crazy. I didn't expect to be playing this season being on a development contract," she said this week.
"Obviously it was awesome to be called up, but quite a shock to be playing.
"Just exciting. I'm a little bit nervous but just happy to be with the squad. A bit confident as well because I've got the girls around me who have been there and done that."
Romaniuk, previously a representative basketballer with the Maitland Mustangs, only took up the sport as a teenager after pleading with her parents to play a school tournament. She says "I've never looked back".
Stints at the Kurri Kurri 9s and more recently Central have been overtaken by Knights commitments, first in the junior ranks, followed by the NSW Women's Premiership and now NRLW.
"I've been here from the start [of pre-season] and done everything the girls have done. Preparing to play each week even though I wasn't so I was ready when I got the call up," she said.
Romaniuk, who has helped fill the void for injured Hannah Southwell, wasn't born the last time the Knights won a premiership in 2001.
She talks fondly about the bonds formed out of Kurri's trophy run between 1993 and 1995.
"It wasn't that long ago in lockdown that dad pulled them all out and re-watched them," Romaniuk said.
"It was good to see them, but the main thing is that dad still has all of those mates and they still keep in contact. It's not only the football, but also the friends and family.
"When I look back on now, hopefully these girls are my friends in the future."
