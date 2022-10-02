The Maitland Mercury
Lambton Jaffas win fiery NPL grand final against 10-man Maitland

By Craig Kerry
Updated October 2 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:43am
Maitland defender Zach Thomas, right, after being sent off on Sunday in the grand final. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Maitland coach Michael Bolch questioned the consistency of refereeing after his side were left to play 67 minutes with 10 men in a 1-0 grand final loss to Lambton Jaffas on Sunday at No.2 Sportsground.

