Maddy Genner is nothing short of a miracle.
Born 14 weeks premature, she has endured countless brain surgeries and her parents were told she'd never make it.
Today, at age 19, she's about to conquer her biggest milestone - completing Year 12 at Kurri Kurri High School.
As Maddy is about to enter a new chapter in her life she needs a little help.
The Gillieston Heights teen has suffered many medial hurdles including a brain bleed and cerebral palsy. As a result her mobility is poor and she relies on an NDIS-funded electric wheelchair to get around. And as she embarks on the next chapter of her life her family has started a Go Fund Me page to help purchase a wheelchair accessible vehicle which can cost anywhere between $40,000 and $70,000.
"A new vehicle would be a dream to have for many years to come but the reality is that's out of reach at this point," said Maddy's mum Sandy.
At the moment, Mrs Genner has to lift Maddy and the manual wheelchair into their car - a challenge for her as she suffers chronic back pain.
The Genner's have never asked for help before, but are needing the community's help to raise money to go towards a wheelchair accessible vehicle for Maddy.
Maddy's life, just like any teen, revolves around her social life, especially now she has completed school.
"We just want Maddy to have amazing opportunities and experiences like everyone else," Mrs Genner said.
Maddy's journey through life has not been easy - medical professionals telling her parents that she wouldn't make it.
They decided to have her baptised when they received that news.
"But she pulled through, it was one of the most gut-wrenching times in our life," Mrs Genner said.
"They continued to operate time after time on her brain. "It was relentless and never-ending," she said.
After six months in hospital, the Genner's were told to take Maddy home and to enjoy what time she had left.
Mrs Genner thought she was going home to lose her baby girl. "I remember the words as clear as day, "she won't have any kind of a life it's going to be a very grim and sad life for her," she said.
After many operations on her brain and countless of hospital stays Maddy has triumphed over adversity - her parents describing her as a miracle.
"It is mind blowing what she has endured," Mrs Genner said.
As the chapter of school comes to a finish for Maddy, the next phase of her life is about to start and this is a scary thought for both Mrs Genner and her daughter.
"We now need a vehicle to take this amazing electric wheelchair on the road with us," Mrs Genner said.
Donations to help Maddy and the Genner family reach their goal of getting a wheelchair accessible vehicle to allow Maddy to get out in the community can be made using the link below.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
