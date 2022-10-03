A special announcement about the future of Walka Water Works is expected to be announced this week.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin, Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold and Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Nick Baker will hold a media conference at the site's front gates on Tuesday morning.
The Mercury reported last month how Walka Water Works was set to partially reopen in November, with hazard reduction works on parts of the park starting soon.
The site, owned by NSW Crown Lands and managed by Maitland City Council, closed to the public in February 2022 after asbestos was found in some parts.
Recent works which were to be carried out at the site were expected to restore access to Walka via both Scobies Lane and Pumphouse Road, reopen the walking and running trails to the public and reopen the car park and amenities block.
Upcoming works include the installation of fencing, signage, and capping of specific areas to restrict hazardous areas and allow recreational use of the site.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
