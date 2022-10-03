The Maitland Mercury
Newcastle All Blacks into Koori Knockout grand final

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 3 2022 - 2:36am, first published 1:17am
Maitland Pickers forward Lincoln Smith and former Pickers Billy Towers and Greg Morris are through to the grand final of the 2022 Koori Knockout with the Newcastle All Blacks at 3.50pm today.

