Newcastle All Blacks into Koori Knockout grand final

Maitland Pickers forward Lincoln Smith and former Pickers Billy Towers and Greg Morris are through to the grand final of the 2022 Koori Knockout with the Newcastle All Blacks at 3.50pm today.
Towers a former Picker premiership player was joined at the 50th Kockout at Nowra on the NSW south coast by his son Billy Jo Towers Jnr.
The All Blacks will be taking on a star-studded Walgett Aboriginal Connection team headed by South Sydney's Latrell Mitchell and former NRL players Ben Barba, Joel Thompson and George Rose.
NAB defeated Namina with a golden point try to Callan Briggs after the teams had been locked together at 22-all at full time.
There was a strong Coalfields connection in the NAB side with former Cessnock players AJ Davis and Scott Briggs also in the line-up.
Walgett defeated Castlereagh All Blacks 28-18 in the first semi-final.
The Newcastle Yowies defeated defending champions Wellington Wedgetails 20-6 to make the women's grand final against Dunghutti. Kick off is at 3pm.
All games are telecast SBS and NITV.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.