Newcastle All Blacks win classic Koori Knockout grand final against Walgett

Former Maitland Pickers back Greg Morris and Cessnock Goannas half AJ Davis starred for the Newcastle All Blacks in their 22-16 Koori Knockout grand final win against Walgett in Nowra on Monday.
Davis set up two tries and scored one of his own in a masterful performance at five-eighth.
Morris was tremendous the whole tournament with his safe work under the high ball and decisive runs.
Current Maitland Picker Lincoln Smith set up one of two tries by Callan Briggs in the final with a clever run from dummy-half and pass just short of the line after drawing the defence.
The ageless Billy Towers, at 39, put in a powerful defensive effort and showed the same type of hard-running which earned him premierships with the Pickers.
Another former Goanna Scott Briggs led from the front as captain and in an emotional interview on NITV after the match, Briggs, flanked by his son, dedicated the win to Pop Billy Smith the patriarch of the team and several of the families involved.
The All Blacks jersey featured Billy Smith's portrait.
Maitland Pickers forward Lincoln Smith and former Pickers Billy Towers and Greg Morris are through to the grand final of the 2022 Koori Knockout with the Newcastle All Blacks at 3.50pm today.
Towers a former Picker premiership player was joined at the 50th Kockout at Nowra on the NSW south coast by his son Billy Jo Towers Jnr.
The All Blacks will be taking on a star-studded Walgett Aboriginal Connection team headed by South Sydney's Latrell Mitchell and former NRL players Ben Barba, Joel Thompson and George Rose.
NAB defeated Namina with a golden point try to Callan Briggs after the teams had been locked together at 22-all at full time.
There was a strong Coalfields connection in the NAB side with former Cessnock players AJ Davis and Scott Briggs also in the line-up.
Walgett defeated Castlereagh All Blacks 28-18 in the first semi-final.
The Newcastle Yowies defeated defending champions Wellington Wedgetails 20-6 to make the women's grand final against Dunghutti. Kick off is at 3pm.
All games are telecast SBS and NITV.
