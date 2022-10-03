The Maitland Mercury
Morris and Davis star for Newcastle All Blacks in Koori Knockout grand final win

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 3 2022 - 7:24am, first published 1:17am
Newcastle All Blacks win classic Koori Knockout grand final against Walgett

Former Maitland Pickers back Greg Morris and Cessnock Goannas half AJ Davis starred for the Newcastle All Blacks in their 22-16 Koori Knockout grand final win against Walgett in Nowra on Monday.

