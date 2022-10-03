Western Suburbs to defend Maitland first grade cricket title without Rees

Defending Maitland fist grade cricket premiers Western Suburbs go into the 2022 without star all-rounder Michael Rees and limited games from several other leading players.
Former captain Tom Irwin will play limited games as will star batsman Aaron Mahony and Shaun Hill who are all concentrating on spending more time with their families.
The Plovers defeated City United by six wickets in the 2021-22 grand final to complete the minor-major premiership double and a feature of their successful season was the consistency of the line up.
"It's going to be one of those seasons where we use quite a few players," skipper Mitchell Fisher said ahead of the competition's start on October 8.
"It was a big commitment from Michael last year, he was travelling two-and-half-hours every week to play. We thank him for his services and everything he has done. It opens up a spot for someone else.
"Tom, Aaron and Shaun will play, but it won't be too often.
"We've still got Zach Gayfer who had a really good season in his first year with us last year and I think will be better this year."
Geoffrey Keppie-Watson is the other departure moving across to Northern Suburbs in the off-season.
While there are no permanent additions to the squad, Wests will welcome back Englishman Elliott Lewis who played with Wests in the 2019-20 season, the first hit by COVID.
"Elliott Lewis will return from the UK for a couple of games around Christmas. That will be a boost around that time when a few players will be looking to go away," Fisher said.
Wests made finals in first, second, fourth and fifth grades last season and will be calling on that depth in 2022-33.
Fisher expects a number of younger players around the club to step up to make their debuts or to take a greater role this season.
"Young Curtis Pratt will probably get a shot this year to make his first grade debut," he said.
"He has played for Wests for a while now, but has definitely earned a shot. He has been one of second grade's best players for a couple of years.
"Sam Collison will probably get a shot again at sometime as well. He played first grade for a few games a couple of years back and has been second grade captain.
"Isaac Dennis is another year older and I expect him to play a big part this year. He will move up the order with the bat and bowl a lot more overs now after losing Mick. He will probably become the first choice spinner.
"I think it will be time for Shannon Threlfo to step up in the absence of Tom and Aaron and take on the role they have played for the last five or six years.
"I'm backing him to have a 300 or 400 run season.
"I think I will probably still bat at five or six and bowl a few overs."
Fisher said the attack was still strong and would be led opening pair in Harry King and Luke Kealy who are both fit and looking to bowl plenty of overs.
"They are two talented bowlers who played a pivotal role last year and will do so again this year," he said.
"We'll get Riley Harrison back from second grade, he can bowl and has has scored a heap of runs there
"We may just lack a batsman, but then again I think if we apply ourselves we've got enough batsmen to do the job."
