City United Cricket Club members have been overwhelmed with the community response following a fire which destroyed $20,000 of their equipment on the eve of the 2022-2023 cricket season.
"We've had a huge response," said club secretary Paul Brownlee.
"We've pretty much reached our goal.
"Both the community and businesses have really dug deep," he said.
"Council gave us $2k, Glencore $7.5k, Club Maitland City $3k and a few others have given us $1500."
The club was dealt a tough start to the 2022/23 season with $20,000 of equipment lost in a fire last month.
An early morning walker alerted firies to the blaze on Tuesday morning when they saw flames lapping a storage shed near the touch footie fields at Maitland Park.
Brownlee said while authorities are not treating the fire as suspicious, he is keen to hear from anyone who noticed people acting suspiciously in the area early on Tuesday morning.
The club's usual storage area is not accessible at present as renovations are underway on their home ground Robins Oval.
Some of the items destroyed include two sets of covers, a bowling machine, two lawn mowers, hoses, two score boards worth $800 each, club clothing and junior cricket kits. The fire comes just six months after $3000 worth of clothing and a cricket kit were stolen from another storage unit at the park. That kit was located at Maitland Showground.
"Authorities aren't treating the fire as suspicious because there was no sign of a break-in but there's no way it started itself - there was nothing in that shed to start a fire," Brownlee said.
"Since we posted what happened on social media there has been a fantastic response from the community."
City United has started a GoFundMe page called Help us Replace Louth Park Cricket Shed.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
