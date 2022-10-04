The Maitland Mercury
City United Cricket Club has received generous donations after a fire destroyed most of their equipment

Donna Sharpe
Donna Sharpe
October 4 2022 - 4:00am
Matt Hanlon (left) and Paul Brownlee both of City United Cricket Club at the site of the Maitland Park fire.

City United Cricket Club members have been overwhelmed with the community response following a fire which destroyed $20,000 of their equipment on the eve of the 2022-2023 cricket season.

