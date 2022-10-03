The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rain and severe weather is expected for the Hunter Region on the weekend

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated October 3 2022 - 4:55am, first published 4:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bad weather has created poor swimming conditions, with red flags up at most beaches this week. Picture by Dave Anderson

ENJOY the sunshine while it lasts, because the latest forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology warns of severe wet weather to finish off the school holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Journalist

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.