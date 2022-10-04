Maitland Lions Club member John Wakefield is travelling 2356km to raise money for the 'Lions 4 Kids In Need' program.
Mr Wakefield left the Maitland Uniting Church car park on October 4 and will drive approximately 26 hours until he reaches the Nullarbor in South Australia.
The Nullarbor stretches across the southern edge of Australia between the goldfields of Western Australia and the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia, adding approximately an extra 1675km kilometres to his trip.
Aged 78, Mr Wakefield said he thinks the trip should take him 10 days to do, there and back.
The resident from Bolwarra Heights has always wanted to cross the Nullarbor. "I'm quite excited, actually I'm very excited about it and my wife said to me, "gee you've set your sights high," he said.
The 'Lions 4 Kids In Need' program was started by Maitland's Lion Club president Geoffrey Kilmurray in 2018 to help kids and families in need.
"It's really helping people that are in crisis," Mr Wakefield said.
Mr Wakefield's goal is to raise between $20,000 to $30,000 for the Lions 4 Kids In Need program. "If I could do that, that would be wonderful," he said.
Mr Wakefield is looking forward to meeting people along the way and talking about the program and the kids that he is trying to help.
The community can help Mr Wakefield raise money for the Lions 4 Kids In Need program by donating to the below bank details.
Donations:
BSB: 646000
Account: 100012661
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.