Maitland cricket start delayed for 3rd, 4th and 5th grades

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 3 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 10:00pm
Maitland first and second grade cricket returns on October 8, while the start of third, fourth and fifth grades has been put back a week. File picutre

Maitland and District Cricket Association has set the start of the cricket season back by one week for third, fourth and fifth grades to allow clubs more time to fill teams.

Local News

