Hunter council areas eligible for share in $15 million flood repair funding

Eight Hunter local government areas are eligible for a share in $15 million put up by the NSW government to repair parts of flood-damaged Crown land.
The funding, announced on Tuesday morning, will be available in grant form to fix parks, playgrounds, reserves, cultural sites, Crown roads, bridges, drains and other relevant structures damaged in this year's natural disasters.
Cessnock, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Singleton and Upper Hunter are among the 62 local government areas across the state eligible for the money.
"The February and March flooding events were disastrous for many communities," Lands and Water Minister Kevin Anderson said.
"The record rain caused landslides, erosion, roads to collapse and significant damage from overflowing rivers and creeks."
Emergency Services and Resilience Minister Steph Cooke said the funding would ensure infrastructure in flood-affected communities was built to a more resilient standard to help withstand future natural disasters.
The Department of Planning and Environment - Crown Lands will allocate the funding based on its assessment of applications.
