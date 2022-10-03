Maitland Junior Football Clubs girls teams have made a strong start to the Champion of Champions tournament in Coffs Harbour with the under-14s topping their group and the under-16s opening with two draws.
The Northern NSW Football Champion of Champions tournament brings together the best youth community football teams from across NNSWF's seven member zones' top competitions to challenge for the title of Champion of Champions in their age group.
The under-14 Magpies girls and Tintenbar East Ballina Strikers after first and second after the two teams played out a 0-all draw and then had wins against Garden Suburbs and Cooks Hill respectively.
Maitland JFC had a 3-1 win against fellow Interdistrict team Garden Suburbs with goals to Violet Spackman, Grace Medway and Addison McQueen.
Round robin games continue on Tuesday and Wednesday in the six-team tournament with the finals on Wednesday.
The Magpies play Byron Bay FC and Cooks Hill United FC on Tuesday and Sawtell FC on Wednesday morning.
Only two points separated the six teams in the under-16 girls competition after day one.
Maitland JFC played out 0-all draws on day one with Sawtell FC and Nelson Bay.
The Magpies have games against Byron Bay FC, Coffs City United FC and Bellingen FC on Tuesday, with the finals on Wednesday.
In the boys competition Maitland JFC are represented in the under-12s and Bolwarra Lorn Junior Soccer Club in the under-15s.
Maitland JFC's campaign competition starts on Wednesday with finals on Friday.
Bolwarra Lorn JSC kick off on Wednesday with their competition also running through to Friday.
Maitland Junior FC Development Trials will take place next week.
Monday, October 10
2023 U9s - U11s Mixed and Girls / U12s Mixed
6pm Under 9s, Under 10s and Under 11s MIXED
7pm Under 9s, Under 10s and Under 11s GIRLS
8pm Under 12s MIXED
Tuesday, October 11
2023 U13s - U16s Mixed
6pm Under 13s and Under 14s MIXED
7pm Under 15s and Under 16s MIXED
Wednesday, October 12 - Wet weather contingency
Thursday, October 11
2023 U12 Girls - U16 Girls
6pm Under 12s, Under 13s and Under 14s GIRLS
7pm Under 15s and Under 16s GIRLS
Friday, October 14 - wet weather contingency
New players are welcome. Parents are asked to email secreg@maitlandjuniorfc.com.au with thier child's name / DoB / team for 2023. For any further inquires call 0432 945 237
