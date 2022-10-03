The Maitland Mercury
Maitland JFC teams make strong start to Champion of Champions junior football titles

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 3 2022 - 11:46pm, first published 11:12pm
Maitland JFC under-14 girls kicked off their Northern NSW Football Champion of Champions campaign on Monday. Picture courtesy of NNSW Football

Maitland Junior Football Clubs girls teams have made a strong start to the Champion of Champions tournament in Coffs Harbour with the under-14s topping their group and the under-16s opening with two draws.

