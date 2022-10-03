The Maitland Mercury
Free pet microchips at Tenambit on October 8, 2022

Updated October 3 2022 - 11:27pm, first published 11:03pm
Take me to the free microchipping day. Picture: Shutterstock

Maitland pets can receive a microchip and the council will pick up the bill.

