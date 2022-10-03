Maitland pets can receive a microchip and the council will pick up the bill.
Maitland council is holding its final free microchipping day for 2022 at O'Hearn Street Park in Tenambit on Saturday, October 8 between 10am and 2pm.
Maitland Animal Management Facility staff will be at the event to provide details about their subsidised desexing programs and a council ranger will be available to answer questions.
The council is holding the day to entice more pet owners to microchip their pets.
All pets are legally required to have a microchip, but the council has encountered many lost pets who don't have one. A microchip helps to reunite owners with their lost pet and avoids potential fines.
"Our dream would be to have every dog and cat across Maitland microchipped, and we're hoping that these free events across the city will help us get one step closer to that," council's planning and environment group manager Matt Prendergast said.
"These free days are a great opportunity to come out and get your pet microchipped, which helps us get your pets home safely if they make a great escape."
Bookings are not required to receive a microchip but owners will need to bring their driver's licence or rates notice to prove they live within the Maitland Local Government Area.
Owners must make sure their dogs are on a lead and their cats are contained in a crate.
There will be separate zones allocated for small and large dogs, and also for cats.
