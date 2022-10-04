A school-based trainee with Hunter Local Land Services has won the NSW school-based apprentice/trainee of the year.
Tahli Gleeson took out the accolade at the NSW Training Awards after winning the Hunter Central Coast regional final in June.
She will now represent NSW at the national finals.
Tahli works one day a week with Hunter Local Land Services (LLS) and puts in extra hours during school holidays to reach the 100 days work placement target over the two-year program.
The Merriwa Central School student started the traineeship in 2021 as part of her Certificate II in Agriculture and Higher School Certificate studies.
"The best life advice I have ever received is to choose a career path that you are passionate about, so the choice to do a Vocation Education & Training (VET) course in Primary Industries was easy," Ms Gleeson said.
"I come from a country community and farming has always been a big part of my life, so, when I was offered the opportunity to complete a VET course while studying Primary Industries with the ultimate outcome of a Certificate II in Agriculture, I jumped at the chance of gaining another qualification before leaving school."
She is now part of the sustainable agriculture team in the Upper Hunter and works in the field at pasture demonstration sites, workshops and field days. She also helps with administration tasks in the office and works on livestock programs and grazing management projects.
LLS nominated her for the awards because of her outstanding commitment to her school studies and her work role.
"Tahli's enthusiasm on the job is infectious and we have gained so much from having her as part of our Upper Hunter team," mentor Maria Cameron said.
"Tahli has quickly developed a broad understanding of our service delivery at Local Land Services and confidently engages with staff, landholders and business partners on a broad range of rural issues.
"Our agriculture team enjoy mentoring and sharing knowledge with someone so keen and focused on building a career in agriculture."
Tahli won the Hunter Central Coast regional final in June and then went on to represent the region at the 2022 NSW Training Awards state finals at Sydney Town Hall where she was announced as the winner of the 2022 NSW School-based Apprentice/Trainee of the Year award.
