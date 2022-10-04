The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tahli Gleeson has won the 2022 NSW school-based apprentice/trainee of the year at the NSW Training Awards

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
October 4 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahli Gleeson with her accolade at the NSW Training Awards

A school-based trainee with Hunter Local Land Services has won the NSW school-based apprentice/trainee of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.