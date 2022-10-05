Will Johns hits big time at World Scooter Finals in Arizona

East Maitland's Will Johns is set to take on the world's best scooter riders at the World Scooter Finals in the United States in a week's time.
Aged 20, Johns qualified in the top 15 scooter riders Australian wide and flew out on Tuesday for the event which will be held at Lake Havasu, Arizona from October 13 to 16.
"I'm really excited for it, nervous but definitely excited," Johns said.
Johns' journey to the World Scooter Finals hasn't been the smoothest with broken legs and COVID19 holding him back in previous years, but he is ready to put his years of hard work into action.
"I was surprised to hear I had qualified for world championships but I also had a good feeling about it," he said.
Contestants have two 45 second runs to do as many tricks as they can over the course of the event.
Johns said flipping and flip combos are his strong suit.
"I'm feeling confident, I've been planning a run and working out what I want to do," he said.
What was once a hobby at the age of seven is now a professional sport for Johns.
"I lost interest in it and started playing football but I've come back to it and started taking it seriously," he said.
Sponsored by District scooters for the past four years, Johns spends most of his time practicing his tricks in-between his day job as a concreter.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
