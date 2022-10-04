The Maitland Mercury
Mulbring stars Olsen and Ross opt out of Kurri Weston merger

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 4 2022 - 3:52am, first published 3:12am
Warriors skipper Sam Dalibozek won the Maitland first grade cricketer of the year award in an outstanding debut season as captain.

Mulbring starts Drew Olsen and Cameron Ross have opted to not play with the merged Kurri Weston Mulbring team in this season's Maitland cricket season.

