Mulbring stars Olsen and Ross opt out of Kurri Weston merger

Mulbring starts Drew Olsen and Cameron Ross have opted to not play with the merged Kurri Weston Mulbring team in this season's Maitland cricket season.
Olsen has stayed put in the Cessnock cricket competition and will play with Wine Country, while Ross has retired at this stage and is not linked with any other club.
While missing out on two of the leading players in the Cessnock competition over the past decade the Warriors will be boosted by the return full-time of all-rounder Steve Abel.
They will also be able to call on Mulbring premiership players bowler Scott Robinson and all-rounder Mick Mascord who have come across with the merger.
There are some big outs with Liam Dalibozek missing the season after having an ACL reconstruction on his knee, young batsman Tallon Gear moving into the Newcastle comp to play with Wallsend and all-rounder Ben Crebert having a break from cricket.
Cam Bates who did not appear with the Warriors after round four has moved to Raymond Terrace where he was part of the 2017-18 premiership.
Fresh from winning the Maitland first grade cricketer of the year award, Warriors skipper Sam Dalibozek said he was confident the side would push for finals again after finishing fourth last season.
The Warriors semi-final against eventual premiers Western Suburbs was washed out and Wests progressed to the grand final against City.
"I think we will be in and around the top four and hopefully we can get on in the semi," Dalibozek said referring to last season's washed out semi-final
"It's massive having Steve back. I think he is the best player in the comp and a great bloke to have around.
"There will be a couple of Mulbring players coming into first grade and we will be a lot more competitive in all grades with the merger.
"Scott Robinson and Mick Mascord and a couple of others will be in and around selection for the first grade side.
"The benefits of the merger in coming years with the junior coming through. We've got really good numbers in the lower grades and juniors are looking good as well."
Dalibozek said confidence and a big preseason were probably the main reasons for his outstanding 2021-22 season.
"It was my best year for sure. I don't know what happened to be honest," he said.
"I put a lot of work in the preseason for it, but I think confidence was the main thing.
"Once I got a couple of scores under my belt I felt really comfortable at the crease. Bowling wise, it's probably the best I've bowled."
