Star duo Josh Trappel and Tim Burton return in huge boost for City United

City United has effectively secured the recruiting coup of the season with the return of star duo Josh Trappel and Tim Burton from a year off with injury.
In a season when most teams will be happy to say they have kept last season's squad intact, let alone added any match winners, City has added two and has a heap of young talent coming through the ranks.
"I think we will be stronger than last year. Our goal is top two and make the finals. We've got the team to have a really good season again," City skipper Matt Trappel said ahead of this week's opening round of the 2022-23 Maitland cricket season.
In other cricket news
"Tim Burton will be back at some stage before Christmas once he gets the OK from the surgeon from his knee reconstruction.
"Josh is obviously pretty much one of the best bats in the competition. He seems to have come out of his shoulder reconstruction well and is fit and excited about the season.
"Burto is one of the best fast bowlers and just gives his all every game.
"Talk to me about what we missed last year and what we needed to go all the way and those two immediately come to mind. Getting those two guys back is definitely a huge plus."
Spinning all-rounder Nick Bower has announced his retirement and another loyal servant Anru Kriel is stepping back to twos to help with the development of young talent coming through the ranks.
The other major loss is young paceman Cameron Wynn who has been training with Tenambit Morpeth. Another young fast bowler Jay Boyd is going to Waratah in the Newcastle competition and Trappel is unsure whether Jordan Murphy will be playing.
"We've lost a few young paceman, but our bowling stocks are still looking pretty good," he said.
Trappel is expecting a big year from Sam Jordan with the bat and ball and Roy Bocking is likely to open the bowling in the opening games with Tim Baker.
There are plenty of options in the spinning ranks with Andrew Vickery possibly swapping the wicket keeping gloves for the ball or Ryan Merrick, who had a couple of big hauls in first grade last season, also an option to partner with all-rounder Todd Francis.
If Vickery bowls spin then Aidan Eather, who played a handful of first grade games last season, will keep.
Trappel is also looking to shuffle the batting line-up with Vickery moving from opening down to seven.
"I think we will open with Karl Bowd and Ricky Dent and Josh (Trappel) will come at three. Myself at four and Sam Jordan at five. I'm keen to give Sam some responsibility in the top five. Todd Francis will be at six and Andrew seven," he said.
"Hopefully that will hold us in good stead.
"If our top four do the job, Sammy, Todd and Andrew can make the most of it."
City will not play home games at Robins Oval for at least the first three weeks of the season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.