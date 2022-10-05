Northern Suburbs prepared for a rebuilding year after loss of Mills and Gabriel

New Northern Suburbs skipper Jordan Callinan has given his young side a simple mission "enjoy their cricket and learn".
"It's a year where if we do come last or we win a couple of games here and there and miss out on the finals then so be it," Callinan said on the eve of the 2022-23 season which will see them without star all-rounders Lincoln Mills and Callan Gabriel.
Norths have to wait several weeks before they can play on their home turf at Lorn Park while the centre wicket area is refurbishment after winter damage from football.
But as he has done during a busy pre-season working with a development squad of young players, Callinan is taking things in his stride.
"I think it will be more of a rebuilding year with a lot of juniors coming through," Callinan said.
"We started a development squad in the off-season this year. We brought some of the 15 and 16 year olds in with the first graders and got a group of about 20 we've been working with.
"I've asked the boys to give me their personal goals for the season and if we can tick those off and we don't make finals then I think that's a real indication we're heading in the right direction.
"Don't want the boys to be out there stressing about winning each weekend. As long as we are out there enjoying the cricket, the boys are learning and developing into good first grade players in years to come, that's all I can really ask for."
Callinan says they will still have a strong batting line-up, but were probably short a bowler.
He said teenage quick Callan Barber would lead the attack this season with Rodney Hines.
"Cal is still only 18 but has been looking very good at training. Hines is 28 but has an old head. Hopefully they will be good value for us this year. They have the opportunity to take the new ball, have a crack and make it their own now," Callinan said.
"Myself and young Sean Gibson are the spin options and Pommy (Mike Wilson) will be our third slow bowler.
"I'll be looking to bowl a lot of overs at one end. Have the rest of the attack work around me rather than putting the onus of bowling the bulk of overs on them. Try to keep them fresh."
All-rounder David Hancock has come across from Tenambit Morpeth and is expected to slot in at No.5 in the batting line-up and bowl some overs if his shoulder stands up.
Batsman Geoffrey Keppie-Watson is the other addition coming back to his junior club Norths from Wests.
Callinan said on the batting front there were a number of younger players who would get a chance over the season.
"Everyone gets a chance to go up a couple of spots on the batting order and they will get three or four games to make their mark. But if runs aren't coming there's enough blokes in second grade that will look to take their opportunity," he said"
"Ben Clouten will be in the middle order and Matty and Ben Sugden. Matty Sugden has decided to take the gloves back up this year so young Harry Dunn who was keeping last year will go back to second grade for the start of the year.
"Pommy will be opening up and we're looking at the likes of young Dane Corben or young Luke Farthing around in the middle.
"We've got a batting heavy line up this year, just a bit light on with the bowlers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.