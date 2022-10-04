Maitland Magpies youth teams progress to NPL Youth Boys grand finals

The Maitland Magpies under-13, 15 and 16s teams have won their way into NPL Youth Boys grand finals on Saturday with semi-final wins at Speers Point on Tuesday .
The under-16 team now has the chance to win the premiers/champions double after being crowned premiers last week with a win in the final game of the regular season.
All four Maitland teams made the finals and all four faced Broadmeadow Magic in match-ups at Speers Point.
The under-14s went down 5-0 against a team that has only been beaten once in the last 3 years
The under-13s won on penalties after their game finished in a 2-2 draw. They will face Lambton Jaffas in the grand final.
The under-15s won 4-1 and will progress to the grand final against Newcastle Olympic who defeated Jaffas 5-3.
Maitland under-16s will face North Coast Football in the grand final after North Coast defeated Edgeworth on penalties after the game was locked at 3-all at full time.
All grand finals will be held this Saturday at Speers Point Football Facility.
The Maitland under-15 girls were unable to complete the premiers/champions double losing 4-0 to Adamstown Rosebud in the grand final at Speers Point on Saturday.
It has been a tremendous season for the girls who were runaway winners of the premiership claiming the title with four rounds to go and becoming the first Maitland FC youth team to win silverware.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.