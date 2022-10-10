His love for theatre and writing has led Zac Smith from East Maitland down the path of writing his first play.
His latest work Sorry Mum is inspired by a true story and tells the tale of the unlawful incarceration of Daniel Chong when he became trapped in a holding cell for five days.
The real life-inspired play produced by Barefoot Theatre and directed by Allison Van Gaal will hit the stage of the Creative Arts Space in Hamilton on October 12 to October 15.
"Allison is really good at physical theatre and making things flow, and I knew the script needed that," Mr Smith said.
Mr Smith is excited to see his script come to life. "I do a lot of acting and directing, but writing was just the one aspect I've never done before," he said.
Aged 25, Mr Smith spent his teenage and youth years directing and performing in shows at Maitland Repertory Theatre before joining the Newcastle theatre scene.
Mr Smith said his years with Maitland Repertory allowed him to grow into creative ventures, including directing his first play. "I was very lucky to work with lots of talented people," he said.
One of his first plays had a cast of 42 kids. "That really helped me get a leg up," he said.
Directing is where most of his passion lies, however Mr Smith said he loves it all and is considering the idea of coming back to do more in Maitland.
A jack of all trades, Mr Smith has landed his first lead role in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along coming to Newcastle theatres early next year.
Tickets to Sorry Mum can be purchased via trybooking.com.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.