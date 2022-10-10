The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

East Maitland writer Zac Smith's play 'Sorry Mum' at Creative Arts Space in Hamilton

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
October 10 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emerging Maitland playwriter Zac Smith at the Newcastle Theatre Company in Lambton. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

His love for theatre and writing has led Zac Smith from East Maitland down the path of writing his first play.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.