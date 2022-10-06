It is hard to say whether Magpies fans should be more proud of the way their team battled one-man down for 70 minutes in last Sunday's grand final or handled themselves in the post-match ceremony after their controversial 1-0 loss to Lambton Jaffas.
Emotions were high in the Magpies camp, there was a bitter disappointment of losing their third grand final in four years and anger over the send-off of Zack Thomas in a melee which followed game-ending injuries to Flynn Goodman and Joe Melmeth from tackles which earned just one yellow card.
The temptation would have been to blast the referee and undermine the validity of Jaffas' well-earned victory.
But when called to present medals to his teammates, Maitland Magpies skipper Braedyn Crowley chose to take the high ground and simply congratulated the Jaffas on their win and made no reference to any controversial decisions or non-decisions.
Magpies coach Mick Bolch also deflected any note of sour grapes during a post-match interview despite obvious disappointment at losing Thomas and having two players injured.
If anything the decision on Wednesday night at appeal to have red card handed to Thomas deemed an obvious error only reinforces further the course Maitland took in the immediate aftermath.
The Magpies may have lost the grand final, but they acted like the winners of two of the past four premiership and many more premierships and grand finals to come.
"It's hard to take, but we've got to be proud of the season," Crowley said after the match.
"It's been an unreal year. To win the premiership with the number of good teams that are around this year was massive for the club.
"It didn't happen in the final, but we should still have our heads held high.
"It just shows our spirit, we went down a man which is always tough, but we never gave up to the end.
"We didn't have Jimmy (Thompson), we didn't have Flynn towards the end, it just shows what a tough team we are. There's so much to be proud of this year from this club."
Veteran Alex Read cast aside any thoughts of retirement and said he would be back for another campaign with a group he is so proud to be involved with.
"I can't finish on that. No way," he said of the grand final loss.
"The boys worked so hard. It didn't even seem like we had 10 men.
"We're tired right now, but the boys just put in so much effort to make it more of a game."
Crowley said the incredible spirit among the playing group and coaches would see them through the disappointment of losing the grand final and onto bigger and better things next year as the young group matures.
"Every time we are together whether it's training, playing or at a team dinner we just click. That's a dangerous thing to have and each year it's just going to get better."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.