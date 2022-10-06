The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Magpies handle grand final red-card controversy with champion's class

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:52am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lambton's Reece Papas is shown a yellow card as Maitland's Joe Melmeth lays on the ground after being tackled. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

It is hard to say whether Magpies fans should be more proud of the way their team battled one-man down for 70 minutes in last Sunday's grand final or handled themselves in the post-match ceremony after their controversial 1-0 loss to Lambton Jaffas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.