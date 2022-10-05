The Maitland Mercury
Wet weather forces Maitland Triathlon to be postponed

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 5 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:00am
Forecasts of heavy rain on the weekend has forced organisers to postpone the Maitland Triathlon on Sunday. File picture

The latest big wet has forced Maitland Triathlon organisers to postpone Sunday's event at Morpeth until next year.

