Wet weather forces Maitland Triathlon to be postponed

The latest big wet has forced Maitland Triathlon organisers to postpone Sunday's event at Morpeth until next year.
Event organiser Paul Humphreys, from H Events, said after considering the severe weather warnings forecast for eastern NSW it was deemed that it was unsafe to stage the event on Sunday.
Humphrey said the decision was made in consultation with local emergency services, council, police, traffic controllers, water safety, event marshals and TriNSW officials.
He said the event would be postponed until Sunday, March 12, 2023.
"We trust that the ridiculous weather patterns from the past two years may be behind us by then," Humphreys said in a post.
"Please be assured we have not made this decision lightly. After 2.5 years of COVID and rain events forcing many cancelations and postponements, we do not want this.
"However, changes to the forecast conditions in the past 48 hours are not ambiguous and they predict 100 per cent chance of heavy rain over the whole weekend."
Entrants have until January 29, 2023 to withdraw and receive a refund minus a $10 processing fee.
