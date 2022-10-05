Updated:
Maitland council has decided to cancel this free event due to the predicted wet weather and possible flooding that may unfold over the weekend.
Earlier:
Bring the whole family to a free Maitland Environmental Awareness Event and take the opportunity to meet a range of creatures.
There will be interactive native wildlife displays, food trucks and sustainability workshops and talks.
Come along to get up close and personal with the ringtail possum, green tree frog, tawny frogmouth, diamond python and even a lace monitor.
It's supposed to be wet on Sunday, but organisers say there is no need to be deterred.
In fact, they say it will a great day out to wrap up the school holidays.
Maitland council's environment and sustainability manager Catherine Pepper said events like these are important to bring the community together to connect with Maitland's environment.
"This is a great day to learn about and experience Maitland's environment or just get a bite to eat with your friends and family," she said.
"This will be a great day out, but don't forget an umbrella."
The event will be held on Sunday between 11am and 2pm at Beryl Humble Oval in Tenambit.
There will be free native seedlings and compost giveaways.
