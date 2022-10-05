The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has urged residents to prepare for flooding over the coming days.
There is a chance flash flooding and river flooding will occur as rain systems move into the region.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued several flood warnings and flood watches across the state, including a warning for the possibility of major flooding for the Wollombi Brook and the Lower Hunter River from Sunday.
A minor flood warning has also been flagged for the Paterson and Williams rivers.
Other coastal catchments in the Hunter are expected to see minor to moderate flooding from Saturday.
An incident management team will take control of the emergency response if the situation escalates in Maitland.
SES units are also working with volunteers to make sure there are sufficient resources to respond to calls for help.
Hunter and Central Coast community capability officer Jake Hoppe said it was unclear exactly where the system would drop the most rainfall.
He said some modelling showed the system moving over the Central Coast, while others predicted it would move over Sydney or Wollongong.
"We're waiting to pin that down," he said.
"A lot of the falls will be upstream of Maitland and if we see large totals in the upper catchment that water will travel down through Maitland.
"We're pushing people to act now, get your property ready, tie down loose items and reconsider your travel plans.
"It's the last weekend of the school holidays so there'll be a lot of people on the roads."
The event could be the first chance the SES gets to use its new warning system in this area, which involves three stages - advice, watch and act, and emergency.
The website www.hazardwatch.gov.au allows users to find their location on an interactive map and learn what warnings have been issued.
"They will now know exactly what they need to do, rather than having to interpret warnings like they previously had to do," Mr Hoppe said.
"There will be a call to action for each of those warnings. We want people to be checking that website.
"People should also stay across the Maitland SES Facebook page for updates as well."
If a flood does eventuate, it will be the third flooding event Maitland has seen this year.
The last one was in July and many residents and rural landholders are still recovering from it.
Residents who need sandbags should call 132 500.
