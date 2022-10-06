Enjoy delicious nibbles and a chance to purchase a piece of original artwork at the Food Glorious Food! Art Exhibition. Kay Sparkes has organised the art and all the artists are donating the proceeds from the sale of their work to Slow Food Hunter Valley's Food Rescue Kitchen. Tickets in the wine and chocolate raffle will also go towards the rescue kitchen. The event will be held at Reader's Cafe and Larder. Tickets are $5. Book at trybooking.com/CCMAJ