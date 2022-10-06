MAITLAND RAILWAY STATION
The team from Dark Stories are back from 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday night with Maitland's True Crime Tour. Retrace the steps of Maitland's most infamous, and relive a time that proves truth is far stranger than fiction. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitlands-true-crime-tour-2
MRAG
CENTRAL MAITLAND
With a suite of new exhibitions in place for spring, there's never been a better time to book a guided tour of Maitland Regional Art Gallery. Available on Friday and Sunday, the Gallery Guides tours are free and offer insight into a whole host of work throughout the gallery. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/exhibition-highlights-weekly-guided-tours
HERITAGE WALK
MORPETH
The Morpeth Heritage Walk winds its way through 25 significant sites and takes approximately 90 minutes to complete. Download the audio tour via the Maitland Walks app. www.mymaitland.com.au/discover/places-to-go/morpeth
FOOD AND ART
EAST MAITLAND
Enjoy delicious nibbles and a chance to purchase a piece of original artwork at the Food Glorious Food! Art Exhibition. Kay Sparkes has organised the art and all the artists are donating the proceeds from the sale of their work to Slow Food Hunter Valley's Food Rescue Kitchen. Tickets in the wine and chocolate raffle will also go towards the rescue kitchen. The event will be held at Reader's Cafe and Larder. Tickets are $5. Book at trybooking.com/CCMAJ
SOUTH AFRICAN DELIGHT
TELARAH
Indulge in South African music with well-known artist Arno Jordaan. Come to Telarah Bowling Club between 6pm and 10.30 pm for a "lekker sokkie & Kuier" "Dans in Afrikaans" event. Tickets are $40 to $55. Book at trybooking.com/events/923232/sessions/3254785/sections
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.