Maitland personal trainers Lily Fraser and Conor Gleeson have opened their doors to the first Bowlarama Bowls store in the Hunter region.
The healthy food restaurant on Broadmeadow Road, Broadmeadow was a buzzing hive of activity on opening day on October 1, with a line out the door and every seat filled.
"We were flat out from the moment we opened the doors at 7.30am until 3pm," Ms Fraser said.
Bowlarama Bowls is a franchise founded by Scott Madden and Elle Neilsen, who first opened Bowlarama in 2019 and now have three stores across the Central Coast.
Ms Fraser, 23, and Mr Gleeson, 28, first heard of Bowlarama when they attended the store at Kincumber and said they absolutely fell in love with the bowls.
"Trust us when we say, 'It's something worth spooning'," Ms Fraser said.
The menu at the Broadmeadow store differs from the rest, offering 100 per cent vegan smoothie bowls filled with fruit, acai, plant protein powder and coconut milk or water.
Customers also have the option of adding any superfoods to their bowls, including peanut butter or Oreos.
"We source the freshest ingredients to ensure every bowl, juice and smoothie not only tastes delicious but has plenty of healthy benefits for your body," Ms Fraser said.
Ms Fraser and Mr Gleeson, who live quite active lifestyles, wanted to create a space that offers all elements of fitness in the one place and have plans to expand beyond smoothie bowls.
"We've started with Bowlarama, we'll next offer spin classes and later a recovery studio with saunas and a commercial gym," Ms Fraser said.
Mr Gleeson - who is also the owner of Thornton fitness and boot camp studio Active Empire - is excited for his and Ms Fraser's next venture.
"It will eventually be a wellbeing centre with everything in it and there's nothing like it around so it's exciting," he said.
The pair have spent the past four months transforming the building into what is now Bowlarama Bowls and were overwhelmed with the support from the community.
"As a business owner, it's pretty exciting to see it so busy," Mr Gleeson said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
