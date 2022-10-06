Supercars' return to the streets of Newcastle has been confirmed with Heritage NSW giving it the green light to race in the city in March next year.
The March 10-12 season-opening event will signal a new era in Supercars racing as the Camaro and Mustang go head-to-head for the first time.
It will be the first time Newcastle has hosted the race since 2019.
Supercars had hoped to bring back the Newcastle 500 in March this year as a season opener, but the summer Omicron outbreak ruined those plans.
Newcastle hosted its first Supercars round as a season-ender in November 2017 and was meant to stage another four races under a five-year deal with the motor sport organisation, but the 2020 and 2021 races were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're thrilled that the dates are now locked in for our return to Newcastle and the debut of the Gen3 Camaro and Mustang," Supercars chief executive Shane Howard said.
"The Newcastle 500 is a world-class motorsport event, and we look forward to attracting the attention of motorsport enthusiasts and, once again, stage an event which sees flow-on benefits for the city's hotels, bars, restaurants and retailers.
"We've waited three years for our return, and we want to make sure Newcastle 2023 is an event to remember for years to come."
The Newcastle 500 has been the cause of much angst for East End residents but lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes was delighted to secure the race's return.
"Newcastle and the Hunter enjoy a huge racing supporter base and I'm confident they will love to attend the season opener," she said.
"Local tourism and accommodation providers that have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 will be looking forward to and benefit from the economic stimulus provided by the Newcastle 500's return."
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
