The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Supercars will return to Newcastle on March 10-12, 2023

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated October 6 2022 - 1:27am, first published 1:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Supercars' return to the streets of Newcastle has been confirmed with Heritage NSW giving it the green light to race in the city in March next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Newcastle Herald - Senior Deputy Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.