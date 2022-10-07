A mother and her sons are ready to shake up food production in Gillieston Heights.
They have grand plans to establish a community garden in the suburb and will meet with Maitland council on Tuesday to discuss a suitable plot of land to kickstart the project.
"In Gillieston Heights we have 5000 people and a lot of backyards with zero in them - not even a tree," Ms Bailey said.
"There is not a lot of space in Gillieston Heights, which is really frustrating.
"We'd like to plant more veggies and fruit in our yard but we've run out of space so we thought there are a lot of families and children in Gillieston Heights, what if we did a community garden - and it was born from there."
Ms Bailey said there were 150 members on their Our Garden Hive Facebook page who were ready to make it happen, they just needed the council to allocate them a place to put it.
Eight-year-old Ari adores spending time in the garden and has been instrumental in brainstorming the vision for the community garden.
"He's had a lot of ideas and we've got all of those in our booklet that we've put together," Ms Bailey said.
Ari already knows a lot about growing food. He attends farm school at Purple Pear Farm in Anambah where he expands his knowledge of all things agriculture.
"He finds awe in nature and it's so calming for him. He loves seeing what the worms are doing and looking at bugs and he built a frog hotel in the backyard with fairy lights to attract insects," Ms Bailey said.
"He loves coriander and garlic chives, he eats them off the bush.
"He eats native violet flowers straight out of the garden and sugar snap peas too. We also grow lots of herbs for dinner."
The project will be called Our Garden Hive.
The garden will likely adopt a permaculture framework, which Ms Bailey said would suit the climate and provide suitable growing conditions for all different types of plants to thrive.
"We need the taller plants and the middle plants shading the bottom plants," she said.
"We need to adopt permaculture principles because this idea that we can plant an English garden style and it will work here isn't right.
"We also need companion planting where some plants are producing nutrients that other plants need. That's part of the strategy to help everything do well."
Ms Bailey praised the community for supporting her vision and was encouraged so many families wanted to be involved.
"We've got people who want to donate their time, we've got a plan for the garden, we've got seeds donated from seed companies across the country," she said.
"We just need the council to give us some dirt."
Ms Bailey hoped Maitland council would welcome their vision and help them to find a suitable piece of land within the suburb to make it happen.
Want to get involved? To register your interest in the project hop onto the Our Garden Hive page on Facebook.
