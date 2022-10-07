The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Emily Bailey and her sons want to create a community garden in Gillieston Heights

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
October 7 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Bailey with her sons Malakye, 9 and Ari 8, in their backyard vegetable patch. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

A mother and her sons are ready to shake up food production in Gillieston Heights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.