Heavy rain and flood risk forces Riverlights cancellation

Updated October 6 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:03am
This Saturday's Riverlights Multicultural Festival has been cancelled as a result of forecasted rain and potential flooding, Maitland City Council has confirmed.

