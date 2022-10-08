Leslie Duguid was Lochinvar's founding father

Leslie Duguid was the man behind the establishment of Lochinvar and gave the town its name. A Scot from Aberdeen, 20-year-old Duguid came to Australia in 1822 to make his fortune. Within a month he received a grant of 2000 acres in the Hunter, which included the area that would become Lochinvar.
Duguid's land grant was given on the proviso he would clear 150 acres and spend £600 on improvements. Convicts were assigned to work the land in return for him providing them food, clothing and housing. The 1828 NSW Census showed there were 19 workers on the Lochinvar estate, mostly assigned convicts.
In 1830 in Sydney Duguid married Anne Scargill, who was the orphan daughter of an English officer. Upon their marriage, which produced at least two children, Anne and Leslie asked for a further portion of land, which was granted as 1280 acres.
By 1834 Duguid had built 'Lochinvar House' on land overlooking a lagoon he named Loch Katrina. Lochinvar House had four rooms and outbuildings, including servants' quarters. However, life in the Hunter was not always easy and Duguid preferred life in Sydney, becoming an absentee landlord.
Duguid acquainted himself with the banking industry while serving as a teller with the Bank of Australia in Sydney. In September 1834 he became the 'interim secretary' of a group of businessmen and landowners who founded the Commercial Banking Company (CBC) of Sydney with Duguid managing director.
From the late 1830s he was writing to people in Aberdeen to interest them in investing in the Australian colonies. His letters bore fruit. In October 1839 the North British Australasian Loan and Investment Company was formed in Aberdeen along with the Scottish Australian Investment Company.
In 1840 Duguid sold his Lochinvar grant. For the purposes of the sale, it was divided into 75 lots of different sizes. Lot 1 of 118 acres contained Duguid's four-room house, as well as its associated outbuildings, gardens and an orchard. The village of Lochinvar owes its existence to this sale. The Duguids lived a lavish lifestyle in their home in Bank Street, Sydney, and they continued to accumulate land throughout NSW.
Their lives changed dramatically when, in July 1847, an estimated £10,700 was found to be missing from the CBC. This significant shortfall was attributed to the actions of Duguid, who was dismissed from his position. He was successfully sued for insolvency at Cook's River and the properties he had owned sold off.
In later life Duguid lived at Braemar Cottage in Newtown where his wife Anne died in 1866 and he in 1870.
While he may have suffered disgrace, Duguid's role in the formation of Lochinvar can't be dismissed. Duguid had his flaws, but without him there would be no Lochinvar.
