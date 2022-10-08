Leslie Duguid was Lochinvar's founding father

In 1840 Duguid sold his Lochinvar grant. For the purposes of the sale, it was divided into 75 lots of different sizes. Lot 1 of 118 acres contained Duguid's four-room house, as well as its associated outbuildings, gardens and an orchard. The village of Lochinvar owes its existence to this sale. The Duguids lived a lavish lifestyle in their home in Bank Street, Sydney, and they continued to accumulate land throughout NSW.