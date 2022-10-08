The Maitland Mercury
Leslie Duguid built 'Lochinvar House' on land overlooking a lagoon he named Loch Katrina

By Allan Thomas
October 8 2022 - 10:00pm
Leslie Duguid was Lochinvar's founding father

Leslie Duguid was the man behind the establishment of Lochinvar and gave the town its name. A Scot from Aberdeen, 20-year-old Duguid came to Australia in 1822 to make his fortune. Within a month he received a grant of 2000 acres in the Hunter, which included the area that would become Lochinvar.

