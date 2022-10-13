East Maitland resident Mathew Jackson set out to walk from Brisbane to Maitland this October, with nothing but 10kg on his back made up of his tent, a mattress and a few necessities to survive.
Mr Jackson was walking the 744.6km distance for the Top Blokes Foundation Lift the Load Challenge in honour of National Mental Health Month.
The 33-year-old was in his second week of the challenge, just short of Coffs Harbour when he tore a ligament in his foot, and while his journey was cut short he will continue to raise funds.
The Lift the Load Challenge asks participants to walk in the shoes of those struggling with poor mental health.
A proud father-of-two, Mr Jackson has experienced his own battles with mental health and knows exactly how tough it can get.
Mr Jackson said there was a time when he thought he couldn't continue on.
"I looked for ways out but I had some fantastic friends around me that supported me at my lowest and ensured I did not end my life," he said.
In other news:
While disappointed he couldn't continue this year's walk, Mr Jackson has committed to doing the walk next year and he will continue to raise money.
"This challenge is something so special to me, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to try and raise funds for this awesome foundation," he said.
To help Mr Jackson raise money to help mentor young men to improve their mental health, donate at following link: https://www.lifttheload.org.au/mathew-jackson.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.