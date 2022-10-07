The Maitland Mercury
SES warn of flash flooding, river rises, in Maitland this weekend

Belinda-Jane Davis
Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated October 7 2022 - 2:21am, first published 12:58am
Alison Urch with her children after being evacuated by boat from Gillieston Heights during the July flood. Picture by Simone De Peak

Minor to moderate flooding is expected for the Hunter River at Maitland, with minor flooding in the Paterson and Williams rivers.

