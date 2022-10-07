Minor to moderate flooding is expected for the Hunter River at Maitland, with minor flooding in the Paterson and Williams rivers.
Maitland could see up to 150 millimetres of rain - and perhaps more thanks to storms - this weekend. Meanwhile, moderate to major flooding is expected in Singleton and minor to major flooding is expected for the Wollombi Brook.
River levels are expected to rise over the weekend and into next week.
Maitland Vale and Rosebrook could become isolated and Oakhampton may follow if moderate flooding eventuates.
"This all depends on where the rain falls," NSW State Emergency Service Hunter and Central Coast community capability officer Jake Hoppe said.
"It's not going to be anything like what happened in July in Maitland."
An incident management team will start working from the Metford SES headquarters on Saturday morning. It will operate 24 hours a day until the situation eases.
A high clearance vehicle, which can drive through floodwater, will be stationed at Maitland as a precaution.
Motorists have been warned to be extra vigilant on the roads and delay unnecessary travel. Mr Hoppe said there would be heavy falls at times, which could put lives at risk.
"The biggest risk is flash flooding, that will impact from tomorrow afternoon until Sunday morning. We're likely to see some very heavy falls and thunderstorms," Mr Hoppe said.
"We shouldn't see a lot of wind."
Mr Hoppe said there had been many requests for sandbags and anyone who needed them should call 132 500.
Repairs to the levy bank at Pitnacree, which was damaged during the July flood, have not been completed.
Mr Hoppe said any river flooding could make that breach worse and undo the repairs that had already been made.
He noted the previous breach at South Maitland was no longer a concern.
"The Pitnacree levy is going to be a bit of a concern. There won't be a significant impact if it breaches, but it will put us behind on the repair work," he said.
"The Department of Planning will carry out those inspections whenever we need them to."
