The Maitland Mercury
Maitland City Council launches first multicultural directory

Laura Rumbel
Laura Rumbel
October 8 2022 - 12:00am
First multicultural community directory for Maitland

Newcomers to Maitland will have an easier transition into the area, following the release of Maitland's first ever multicultural community directory.

