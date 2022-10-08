First multicultural community directory for Maitland

Newcomers to Maitland will have an easier transition into the area, following the release of Maitland's first ever multicultural community directory.
The directory was developed after feedback from Maitland's multicultural community stakeholders suggested that a directory would be a beneficial guide for new residents.
The directory is packed full of information about living, working and playing in Maitland and includes value information such as multicultural community services.
For the first time, the directory has been translated into five of the most common languages used outside of English in Maitland including Mandarin, Cantonese, Tagalog, Afrikaans and Malayalam.
Mayor of Maitland Philip Penfold said it's part of Maitland City Council's commitment to developing new resident initiatives to welcome people to our city.
"We celebrate and welcome anyone who wants to call Maitland their home, but we know that moving from a place where English isn't a first language can be very challenging and very daunting," he said.
The Directory can be accessed online, for free, by visiting mait.city/directory.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.