Maitland first and second grade cricket washed out

Wet weather has hit the opening round of the Maitland cricket season with all first and second grade games washed out.
As of Friday afternoon the Maitland and District Cricket Association had reported that only the B-grade game between Bowthorne and Tarro at Bowthorne and C-grade game between Lochinvar and SMR at Lochinvar were off.
Minor to moderate flooding is expected for the Hunter River at Maitland, with minor flooding in the Paterson and Williams rivers.
Maitland could see up to 150 millimetres of rain - and perhaps more thanks to storms - this weekend.
Third, fourth and fifth grades are due to start on Saturday, October 15.
The Maitalnd Junior Cricket Association's Under 16 Division 1 and Under-14 Division 1 competitions are also scheduled to start on October 15.
The remainder of junior age groups and Under-16 and Under-14 Division 2 competitions are scheduled to start on Saturday, October 22.
In other sporting event cancellations this Sunday's Maitland Triathlon has been postponed until March 12, 2023.
