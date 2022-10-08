The Maitland Mercury
BoM severe weather warning of damaging winds and heavy rains in the Hunter

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 8 2022 - 11:44pm, first published 11:30pm
Severe weather warning for Hunter cancelled

The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled a severe weather warning for the Hunter, Mid North Coast, Sydney and Illawarra forecast districts.

