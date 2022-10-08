Severe weather warning for Hunter cancelled

The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled a severe weather warning for the Hunter, Mid North Coast, Sydney and Illawarra forecast districts.
In an update at 9:37 am on Sunday the BoM said severe weather has eased in the Illawarra, Metropolitan and Hunter districts.
The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its severe weather warning. The Bureau warns that there is a risk of damaging wind near the coast and heavy rainfall possible late Saturday and early Sunday which could lead to flash flooding.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rains across a large swathe of NSW including the Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, Central Tablelands and South Coast.
The warning issued at 4.29am predicts six-hourly rainfall totals between 30 to 50mm are likely, with isolated falls above 70mm possible. Another update will be issued at 11am.
The weather forecast for Maitland and the Hunter is a very high (near 100 per cent) chance of rain, most likely during this afternoon and evening.
There is a chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe with heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding during this afternoon and evening.
The State Emergency Operations Centre at Homebush has been activated ahead of the anticipated severe wet weather.
The SEOC is a central hub, based at Rural Fire Service Headquarters, where experts can monitor the situation in real time and coordinate a whole-of-government response to the expected weather.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said activating the SEOC puts the state in the best position possible to respond to the oncoming weather.
"As the severe weather impacts communities across the state, having police and emergency services agencies under the one roof means we can manage the situation to our best ability in real time," Mr Toole said.
State Emergency Operations Controller, Acting Deputy Commissioner Peter Cotter, said police are prepared and ready to respond during this evolving situation.
"As we work closely with the SES and other emergency services, we ask the community to work with us and follow any directions they are given," Deputy Commissioner Cotter said.
"Those in flood-prone areas are urged to avoid essential travel and drive to the conditions on the roads.
"Please obey road closures and remember, if it's flooded, forget it."
Those seeking emergency assistance during a flood or storm should call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500 or visit their website www.ses.nsw.gov.au.
For the latest weather warnings, please visit the Bureau of Meteorology website: http://www.bom.gov.au/.
For the latest road closures, please visit www.livetraffic.com.au
In all life-threatening situations and emergencies, the public are advised to contact Triple Zero (000).
In issuing it's severe weather warning the BoM said a surface trough is drawing humid, tropical air over New South Wales.
It warned a low pressure centre is expected to deepen within the trough today and then cross the coast late today or early Sunday before rapidly moving offshore by late Sunday.
Damaging winds averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h may develop along parts of the Illawarra, Metropolitan and Hunter coasts as the low moves off the coast late on Saturday and early Sunday morning.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
