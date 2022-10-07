The Maitland Mercury
BoM severe weather warning of damaging winds and heavy rains in the Hunter

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 8 2022 - 12:17am, first published October 7 2022 - 9:41pm
Severe weather warning for Hunter with heavy rain and damaging winds predicted

The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its severe weather warning. The Bureau warns that there is a risk of damaging wind near the coast and heavy rainfall possible late Saturday and early Sunday which could lead to flash flooding.

