Man treated for smoke inhalation after escaping East Maitland house fire

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 9 2022 - 12:25am, first published October 8 2022 - 11:44pm
A man has been treated for smoke inhalation after he escaped a burning home in Lawes Street, East Maitland early Sunday morning.

