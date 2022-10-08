Man treated for smoke inhalation after escaping East Maitland house fire

A man has been treated for smoke inhalation after he escaped a burning home in Lawes Street, East Maitland early Sunday morning.
About five fire units rushed to the scene after receiving a 000 call at 5.27am. When they arrived they found the back section of the house, at the corner of Skilton Avenue, well ablaze.
NSW Fire and Emergency Service media said the man, who was the sole occupant of the house at the time of the blaze, had escaped through the front of the house and needed to be transported by ambulance to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.
Lawes Street was closed off as fire fighters took about 45 minutes to extinguish the fire which caused extensive damage.
Police are investigating the cause of the blaze with fire investigation officers on at the site later in the morning.
No nearby properties were damaged.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.