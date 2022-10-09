The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Free
Updated

SES warns motorists to stay out of floodwaters as floods close low lying roads

By Michael Hatshorn
Updated October 9 2022 - 4:35am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the rescues from flood waters attended by SES units over the weekend. Picture supplied.

The State Emergency Service has again warned motorists not to enter floodwaters with their units attending 13 flood rescues across the Hunter/Central Coast over the past 24 hours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.