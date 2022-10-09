SES warns motorists to stay out of floodwaters as floods close low lying roads

The State Emergency Service has again warned motorists not to enter floodwaters with their units attending 13 flood rescues across the Hunter/Central Coast over the past 24 hours.
The majority were attended by SES units from Gosford and Wyong.
A flood peak of 10.8 metres is expected as Singleton late Monday or early Tuesday and the Hunter River is expected to reach six metres at Maitland. The Hunter river was at 3.5 metres in Maitland at 10am on Sunday.
Both peaks are well short of the floods in March which left communities stranded with roads cut across the region. Maitland peaked at 9.36 metres or moderate flooding then.
In other news
The SES is warning that there will likely be some additional road closures in low lying areas such as Maitland Vale Road and Windermere Road near Lochinvar, but the number of road closure will be nowhere nears as bad as March.
Melville Ford Bridge at Aberglasslyn remains closed and Hunter SES has issued a flood watch and act alert for motorists not to enter floodwater in the area due to current fast moving water in the river.
Allandale Road, at Allandale, is closed due to water over the road. The water is located under the underpass. Traffic control and detours in place.
In the Cessnock Shire, Paynes Crossing Road, Wollombi (at Williams Bridge), Milsons Arm Road, Laguna, Watagan Creek Road, Laguna and Great North Road, Laguna (between Watagan Creek Road and Blaxlands Arm Road) were all closed on Sunday as floodwaters rose.
Old North Road at Rothbury is also closed.
However, once again he extent of road closure in Cessnock is nowhere near as bad as flooding in March.
Flood advices are in place for the Wollombi Brook at Wollombi, Broke and Bulga and the lower Hunter River.
The Hunter River rose overnight in Maitand and was at 3.5 metres at the Belmore Bridge about 10am this morning.
The decision to postpone the Maitland Triathlon proved a very wise one with flood waters covering the Queen's Wharf at Morpeth where the event was to be staged from.
Maitland received 31.6mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am Sunday and 18.4mm to 9am Saturday, following 20mm on Thursday.
Cessnock received 26.8 mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday with the majority falling overnight Saturday. There was 13.8mm to 9am on Saturday and 19.2mm on Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.