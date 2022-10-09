The Maitland Mercury
Man charged over house fire in Lawes Street at East Maitland on Sunday

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 9 2022 - 9:12pm, first published 9:01pm
A man on bail has been charged over a house fire at East Maitland on Sunday, which seriously damaged a home and killed two cats.

