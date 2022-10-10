The Hunter River at Maitland could reach the minor flood level today (Monday), with a flood warning for the catchment still in place.
A bit of rainfall reprieve is expected until Friday, with only slight (5 to 20 per cent) chances of showers from Monday to Thursday.
The Hunter River at Belmore Bridge is at 5.69 metres and rising, as of 9am Monday. It is expected to reach 6m.
Heavy rainfall in the catchment over the weekend has meant the river is still rising despite the rain easing.
The Bureau of Meteorology's latest flood warning for the Hunter River says levels in the Upper Hunter, Paterson and Williams Rivers are now generally easing or approaching below minor peaks, while Wollombi Brook at Bulga is nearing a peak with minor flooding during Monday morning.
River levels are rising downstream at Singleton and Maitland where minor flooding is possible during Monday.
For the latest information on road closures, visit www.livetraffic.com or www.maitland.nsw.gov.au/our-services/roads-traffic-and-transport/road-closures-and-distruptions.
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
