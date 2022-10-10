The Maitland Mercury
Steel bollards in crash that killed Knights' junior posed "significant hazard", lawyers say

By Sam Rigney
Updated October 10 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:34am
Elijah Faalua died when the car he was a passenger in hit a concrete bollard in the Hunter Economic Zone at Pelaw Main in April last year.

A teenage driver was speeding and driving in the middle of the road when he caused a crash that killed 17-year-old Knights' junior Elijah Faalua in the Hunter Economic Zone last year.

Sam Rigney

