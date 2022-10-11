Danielle Easey murder trial delayed again as three jurors get COVID-19

The trial of two people accused of murdering Danielle Easey and dumping her body in Cockle Creek has been delayed again, with three jurors testing positive to COVID-19.
Justin Kent Dilosa and Carol McHenry last week pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Easey, 29, in 2019 and are facing a five-week trial in the NSW Supreme Court.
Ms McHenry has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder.
The trial was delayed on Thursday after one juror was ill and another tested positive to COVID-19.
The proceedings were expected to continue on Tuesday morning, but Justice Robertson Wright said another two jurors had tested positive to COVID-19 and Public Defender Tony Evers, who represents Ms McHenry, was also sick.
The trial is now expected to recommence next Monday with 14 jurors.
Ms Easey was allegedly murdered at a home at Narara on August 17, 2019, before her body was driven around and ultimately dumped in the creek. The prosecution case is that Mr Dilosa and Ms McHenry worked together to stab and bludgeon Ms Easey.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
