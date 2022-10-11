Bates return boosts Raymond Terrace but Lions will rely heavily on youth

The return of 2017-18 premiership paceman Cam Bates was set to dominate news out of Raymond Terrace going into the 2022-23 Maitland first grade cricket season.
But while Bates will be a huge boost for the side which finished fifth last season, the Lions may end up treading water this year with the loss of talented youngsters Brayden Brooks and Lachlan Page and the reliable Daniel Flynn.
After their round one clash against Tenambit Morpeth was washed out, Terrace face top-four side Thornton in a two-day game at Thornton Oval which will be a major test of the new line-up minus the three regular first graders who are all trying their hand in the Newcastle competition.
Page and Flynn have both gone to Wallsend and Brooks is joining West Newcastle.
Skipper Dan Upward said it was important for players to feel they can develop their game and he wished all three departing for Newcastle the best.
"I suppose as a club we really hope that one day they can come back and help produce more young cricketers and show them the ropes," he said.
Brooks, who scored his debut first grade ton, and Page had outstanding seasons and could have been expected to play a part in taking Terrace the next step into the finals.
The Lions will also be without Nick Savage and Joey Collins who are both playing second grade this season and opener Shannon Bills, who has had knee surgery, will not be available until after Christmas.
But the production of talented youth is still in place and Upward is confident that teenagers like Tommy Callan and 16-year-old all-rounder Jaxon Brooks will step up with increased opportunities.
"Tommy Callan hopefully have a big year coming through from the juniors. He will be taking up a lot of overs this year. He made his first grade debut last year and bowled pretty well," Upward said.
"Jaxon Brooks hopefully will have a major role this year with plenty of overs and put on some runs too. He is only 16 but has plenty of upside."
Upward will also play a more significant role with the ball this season and is set to bowl plenty of overs.
"I think we will be in the contest most of the year," he said.
"We have gone through a bit of a rebuilding stage over the last few years and hopefully we will get back there.
"I will be back bowling this year and open the bowling with Cam Bates."
In other games on the weekend Wests host Norths at Coronation Oval, Tenambit Morpeth are home to City United and Easts play Kurri Weston Mulbring at King Edward Park.
