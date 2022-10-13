Maitland teenager Blair Fisher is set to represent Australia at the Federation of International Sport Aerobics and Fitness (FISAF) world championships in the Czech Republic in November.
Fisher, a year 10 student at Hunter Valley Grammar, will be competing in the Youth International Individual and Pairs after outstanding performances at the Australian titles in Brisbane earned her gold in the pairs with Ruby Sills from Redhead and bronze in the individual.
It's exhausting just looking at the photos of Blair's incredible routines, but she says she will have to take it to another level at the world titles in Ostrava near Prague from November 2-4.
"It's pretty intense, you don't get a break you are constantly moving for 1 minute 45 seconds," said Blair who trains four nights a week at Newcastle Sport Aerobics at Gateshead.
"I'm super stoked, super keen. Especially with COVID, I haven't been able to travel for competitions or events. To just get outside the country is so exciting.
"I usually train weekdays, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and Friday and during school holidays I trained every day. Usually a two hour session."
Blair said her greatest competition was likely to come from Czech athletes as it was one of the main sports in the country.
It's one of their main sports in the Czech Republic.
