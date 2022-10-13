The Maitland Mercury
Maitland teenager Blair Fisher is off to world Sport Aerobics and Fitness world titles

By Michael Hartshorn
October 13 2022 - 8:30pm
Maitland teenager Blair Fisher is set to represent Australia at the Federation of International Sport Aerobics and Fitness (FISAF) world championships in the Czech Republic in November.

