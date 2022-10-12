Bushrangers and Magpies claim Champion of Champions titles

The Bolwarra Lorn Junior Soccer Club under-15 boys and Maitland Junior Football Club under-14 girls have been crowned Northern NSW Football champion of champions.
The two teams won their respective titles at the recent NNSWF Champion of Champions tournament at Coffs Harbour which also featured Maitland JFC's under-16 girls who finished fourth and under-12 boys who came fifth.
The Bolwarra Lorn boys finished on top of the table with a five win and two record and defeated Alstonville 1-0 in the final after the two teams played out a 0-all draw in the preliminary rounds.
Both were on the attack from the beginning, but a solo effort from Charlie Gutsch-Berry gave Bolwarra the lead in the first half.
Gutsch-Berry collected the ball and dribbled across the face of the goal outside the penalty area before smashing the ball into the top right of the net past the keeper.
The Maitland JFC under-14 girls defeated Cooks Hill 1-0 in the final of the tournament at Coffs Harbour adding the title to their 2022 premiership and grand final wins earlier in the season.
The Magpies had finished second on the table behind Cooks Hill after losing 2-1 to them in the preliminary rounds.
This tournament brings together the best youth community football teams across seven NNSW zones, to challenge for the title of champion of champions in their age group.
Maitland FC had a day to forget losing all three NPL Youth Boys grand finals they were competing in wet conditions at Speers Point last Saturday.
The Maitland under-16s were unable to complete the premiership/championship double with a 3-2 loss to North Coast Football.
The Magpies under-15s were defeated 3-1 by Newcastle Oympic and the Maitland under-13s went down 3-2 to Lambton Jaffas
