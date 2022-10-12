The Maitland Mercury
Bushrangers and Magpies claim Champion of Champions titles

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 12 2022 - 11:38pm, first published 9:16pm
The Bolwarra Lorn under-15s celebrate after being crowned Northern NSW Football Champion of Champions at Coffs Harbour. Picture supplied.

The Bolwarra Lorn Junior Soccer Club under-15 boys and Maitland Junior Football Club under-14 girls have been crowned Northern NSW Football champion of champions.

