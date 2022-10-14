Delicious aromas of pastry, freshly baked sourdough and coffee is filling The Levee this week, and it's all thanks to Carolyn McIntyre, or as her loyal customers call her, 'Lady Blackbird'.
Lady Blackbird Sourdough & Pastry officially opened for business last Thursday following a couple of weekends of opening as a pop-up to test the waters.
It's safe to say the pop-ups were a success - the bakery sold out completely each day, within a few short hours.
Ms McIntyre is no stranger to Maitland or to baking - she operated Blackbird Artisan Bakery at Maitland Gaol for almost five years until 2019, and has lived in Maitland for 41 years.
She originally came to Maitland as a nurse, and made the move from Sydney knowing only one person in town.
On arrival, Ms McIntyre hopped off the train at Maitland Station with all her belongings in tow and asked the conductor how to get to the hospital.
"The conductor said if you're going to the hospital, this is High Street, you have to get off at the next one," she said.
"And so I got back on and he said 'I sincerely hope that you nurse better than you travel'."
After leaving nursing and with lots of hospitality experience, Ms McIntyre got into baking, became "enamoured with sourdough" and hasn't looked back.
Ms McIntyre is proud to say Lady Blackbird Sourdough & Pastry uses tiny producers like herself for all its supplies.
She can name every farm she gets her flour from, and the families behind them too.
"Our aim was to produce a healthy product, to produce a long-ferment sourdough," Ms McIntyre said.
"My aim was to have a bake shop that I have no industrial products, I have fruit and veggies, and I have butter, lard, tallow and olive oil. I've been really careful about the philosophy of what I do."
Ms McIntyre said since she, her three "glorious" daughters and two (soon to be three) grandchildren all live in Maitland, she didn't even consider setting up shop elsewhere.
One of her grandsons, who's three-years-old, loves to bake with his grandmother.
"It's getting easier because he's nearly four, Christmas biscuits were pretty wild when he was younger, you ended up with hazelnut and chocolate all over you," Ms McIntyre said.
Ms McIntyre's favourite thing about Maitland is its rural beauty.
"Your positioning is perfect, you're 40 minutes from surfing in Newcastle, you're 40 minutes from whale watching in Port Stephens and you're 40 minutes from the vineyards, and I think that's amazing," she said.
"You've got a great community, it really comes together."
There is something different on the menu every day at Lady Blackbird, but at the time of The Mercury's visit Ms McIntyre's top recommendation was the pain aux raisin.
Visit Lady Blackbird Sourdough & Pastry at 414 High Street, Maitland from Wednesday to Saturday.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
